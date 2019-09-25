CACI Awarded $197 Million Task Order to Support Special Electronic Mission Aircraft Flight Operations for U.S. Army

(Source: CACI; issued September 25, 2019)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- CACI International Inc announced today it has been awarded a more than four-year task order, with a ceiling value of $197 million, to support the U.S. Army Fixed Wing Project Office’s special electronic mission aircraft flight operations worldwide.



Under the task order, CACI will use its proven technical and training solutions for operational mission support to provide 24/7 surveillance and reconnaissance assistance to U.S. and NATO forces deployed abroad. Awarded under the RS3 contract vehicle, the work represents new work for CACI.



John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI will leverage its successful surveillance and reconnaissance expertise to provide the U.S. Army with comprehensive flight operations support. We are committed to delivering advanced technology and highly qualified personnel to meet our customers’ evolving requirements.”



CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI is prepared to advance and support the critical surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities the U.S. Army needs to accomplish its mission and safeguard our nation.”



-ends-

