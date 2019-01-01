Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, New York, was awarded a $281,076,408 hybrid (fixed-price-incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable (no profit/fee)) contract to acquire 18 Sentinel A4 Radar Systems.



Three bids were solicited with three bids received.



Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2026.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0058).



-ends-

