Airbus Trade Feud Spurs New Trump Risk for Boeing, Airlines (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Sept. 25, 2019))

By Justin Bachman

U.S. tariffs on European airplanes and luxury goods are emerging as a new threat not just for Airbus SE but for U.S. airlines. The risk is rising for Boeing Co. as well if the European Union seeks to retaliate.The World Trade Organization will authorize the U.S. to impose tariffs on nearly $8 billion of European goods due to illegal state aid provided to Airbus, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The U.S. duties, which could hit as soon as October, will target planes and aircraft parts as well as luxury products such as wine and leather goods, according to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.The WTO decision marks an escalation in a long-running dispute that the U.S. and EU have waged over aircraft-manufacturing subsidies, and will further test trans-Atlantic relations that are already under stress from President Donald Trump’s “America First” strategy. The deterioration endangers the cross-border ties that Boeing, Airbus and global airlines rely on.“I’m a little concerned because this certainly fits the Trump administration’s aggressive approach to trade,” said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with Teal Group. “Not crossing borders isn’t an option in this industry. Exports aren’t gravy in this business -- they’re absolutely the lifeline.” (end of excerpt)-ends-