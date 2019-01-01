B61-12 Nuclear Warhead Delay Drives Up Price Tag (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted Sept. 25, 2019)

By Rachel S. Cohen

A top National Nuclear Security Administration official said Sept. 25 the agency expects B61-12 warhead refurbishment delays could cost the multibillion-dollar program an extra $600 million to $700 million.The B61-12 warhead effort, run by NNSA, is refurbishing and consolidating four legacy bomb variants into one weapon. A related tail-kit program, run by the Air Force, will provide a new digital guidance system for the nuclear gravity bomb so it can also hit programmed coordinates when dropped from US and foreign fighters and bombers.Commercially made capacitor problems with its B61-12 program may delay the first unit’s production by up to 18 months, NNSA said earlier this month. NNSA Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Charles Verdon’s written testimony to the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee noted that the first production unit is now due out in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Until recently, it was expected in early 2020.The Department of Energy reported in July the B61-12 life-extension program is expected to cost $8.3 billion overall. The Air Force’s tail-kit is also slated to cost about $1.1 billion, the Pentagon said in August.In May, an NNSA spokesman told Air Force Magazine that “the technical issue relates to the qualification testing of electrical components used in non-nuclear assemblies over the full, multi-decade lifecycle.”The original capacitors cost $5 per part, and are being replaced by modern capacitors that each cost about $75 because they are built to new standards, Verdon told lawmakers. The government is considering the possibility of making more non-nuclear parts in-house and wants to make sure vendors understand federal requirements.NNSA does not plan to request more money to cover the program’s growing price tag. Instead, it wants to move funds around within its nuclear modernization portfolio. (end of excerpt)-ends-