Croatia Gets 5 Unofficial Offers for New Fighter Jets and 8 for Used Ones (excerpt)

(Source: Total Croatia News; posted September 26, 2019)

ZAGREB --- The Croatian interdepartmental commission for the procurement of multi-purpose combat aircraft said on Wednesday that it had received five letters of expression of interest to provide the country with new fighter jets and eight letters of expression of interest for second-hand jets.In early August, the interdepartmental commission, set up by the government on 4 July, sent requests to 26 potential bidders concerning the procurement of multi-purpose combat aircraft, the government's press office recalls.Since then the commission has considered the proposals made by those bidders who expressed interest in this project.During the selection procedure, the commission is going to check the validity of all potential bids and to see if they comply with the tactical and technical requirements made by the Croatian Air Force.Media outlet speculate that the expressions of interest have been submitted by Italy, France, Sweden, the USA, Norway, Denmark and Israel.Israel is offering again its used Barak jets, and France is set to offer its used Mirage 2000 planes or brand new Rafale planes. According to media reports, Italy has recommended its used Eurofighter jets.New F-35 and F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft are being offered by the USA, while Sweden has recommended recent versions of Gripen C and D. Norway and Denmark are offering their used F-16 jets. (end of excerpt)-ends-