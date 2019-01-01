Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 25, 2019)

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Hudson, New Hampshire, is awarded a $2,684,650,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) II full rate production Lots 8-12.



This award procures WGU-59/B units to upgrade the current 2.75-inch rocket system to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon to support Navy, Army, Air Force, and foreign military sales requirements to include the governments of Iraq, Lebanon, Netherlands, Jordan, Afghanistan, United Kingdom, Tunisia, Philippines and Australia.



Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (54%); and Austin, Texas (46%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025.



No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0026).



