China Launches First Amphibious Assault Ship

(Source: China Daily; posted Sept 25, 2019)

China’s first amphibious assault ship was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday. Chinese media say it is 250 meters long and 30 meters wide and displaces about 40,000 tonnes, about as much as the US Navy’s Wasp-class amphibs. (China Daily photo)





The People's Liberation Army Navy said in a statement that after a brief ceremony starting at 9:20 am at an unidentified shipyard, waters began to be pumped into a dry dock in which the ship's hull was built.



Participants at the ceremony – officials from the central and Shanghai governments, officers from the Central Military Commission's Equipment Development Department and the PLA Navy, executives of the State-owned conglomerate China State Shipbuilding Corp as well as the vessel's designers and construction workers – applauded as they watched the launch process, the statement said, without providing more details about the event.



In shipbuilding terminology, launch refers to the process during which a nearly-finished ship is moved into water. It is one of the most important stages in a ship's construction because once a ship is launched, it means that its major structures have been readied and major work of the entire construction project has been done.



According to the Navy, the new ship, whose name remains unknown as the Chinese military usually makes public a warship's name at its commissioning ceremony, was domestically developed and constructed. It will have a strong capability to carry out amphibious combat and other tasks.

pic.twitter.com/wFAlYulsZ2 — 逆襲 (@horobeyo) September 26, 2019 The Navy added that in the next phase, engineers will start outfitting and fine-tuning the vessel's equipment and then conduct mooring tests and sea trials.



Observers familiar with the PLA Navy's hardware have pointed out that the new ship is the first in the Type 075 class of amphibious assault ship, which is also defined as a type of landing helicopter dock.



Foreign media reported it is being built at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a major shipbuilder under China State Shipbuilding Corp.



(ends)

China's first amphibious assault ship was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, coming closer to the completion of its construction project.The People's Liberation Army Navy said in a statement that after a brief ceremony starting at 9:20 am at an unidentified shipyard, waters began to be pumped into a dry dock in which the ship's hull was built.Participants at the ceremony – officials from the central and Shanghai governments, officers from the Central Military Commission's Equipment Development Department and the PLA Navy, executives of the State-owned conglomerate China State Shipbuilding Corp as well as the vessel's designers and construction workers – applauded as they watched the launch process, the statement said, without providing more details about the event.In shipbuilding terminology, launch refers to the process during which a nearly-finished ship is moved into water. It is one of the most important stages in a ship's construction because once a ship is launched, it means that its major structures have been readied and major work of the entire construction project has been done.According to the Navy, the new ship, whose name remains unknown as the Chinese military usually makes public a warship's name at its commissioning ceremony, was domestically developed and constructed. It will have a strong capability to carry out amphibious combat and other tasks.The Navy added that in the next phase, engineers will start outfitting and fine-tuning the vessel's equipment and then conduct mooring tests and sea trials.Observers familiar with the PLA Navy's hardware have pointed out that the new ship is the first in the Type 075 class of amphibious assault ship, which is also defined as a type of landing helicopter dock.Foreign media reported it is being built at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a major shipbuilder under China State Shipbuilding Corp.(ends)

China Launches First Home-Made Amphibious Assault Ship

(Source: People's Daily Online; posted September 25, 2019)

China's first amphibious assault ship, the Type 075, was launched in Shanghai on Sept. 25.



Developed independently by China, the new ship has a strong capability to carry out amphibious combat and other tasks. After the initial launch, it will undergo equipment debugging, mooring and navigational trials as planned.



An anonymous military expert pointed out that due to its unique design, special loading power and maneuver warfare capabilities, the Type 075 will become an indispensable and fresh force in China's modern naval warfare, especially for landing and islet missions.



However, the immense design, construction and cost make it the second most complex warship built by China, only second to the country's aircraft carrier.



Only a few countries in the world can make amphibious assault ships, such as France and Japan, while only China and the US can make ships as powerful as the Type 075.



The ship is 250 meters long and 30 meters wide, with an estimated displacement of 40,000 tons. It is comparable to the US' Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, which has a displacement of 40,500 tons.



-ends-

