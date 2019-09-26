IAI Delivers 100th F-35 Wing to Lockheed Martin

(Source: Israel Aircraft Industries; issued September 26, 2019)

A ceremony at Israel Aerospace Industries plant marked the delivery of the 100th F-35 wing. This business could generate income of $2 billion to offset Israel’s F-35 purchase -- a benefit that is prohibited for F-35 program partner nations. (IAI photo)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Lockheed Martin today marked the delivery of the 100th advanced combat aircraft F-35 wing delivered by IAI at a ceremony held at the company’s wing assembly line, with presence of the respective representatives of Lockheed Martin' management, MOD representatives, SIBAT and The Industrial Cooperation Authority at the Ministry of Economy and Industry.



The wings manufacturing center of IAI’s aviation division was established in November 2014, and benefits from a strong international reputation thanks to extensive know-how and experience in making wings for the F-16 and T-38. The center is now expected to manufacture above 800 F35 wings by 2034. On December 2018, IAI inaugurated an innovative line for production of F-35 wing skins, expanding the collaboration between the two companies.



Joshua (Shiki) Shani, country executive of Lockheed Martin Israel, shared, “The delivery of the 100th wing is a significant milestone for the F-35 program. We take this opportunity to mark the broad cooperation Lockheed Martin holds with the local industries as a whole and IAI in particular, who play a major role in the global F-35 program. The F-35 is the leading 5th Generation fighter jet in the world, manufactured by the highest standards along the supply chain. We look forward to deepening the fruitful, strong cooperation of today and in future programs, with both the Ministry of Defense and Israeli defense industries”.



Nimrod Sheffer, IAI President and CEO, said, “IAI’s collaboration with Lockheed Martin has a major business and strategic importance for us. We regard it as a vote of confidence on behalf of Lockheed Martin and the U.S. administration in IAI’s capabilities as a global leader. We are excited to deliver the 100th wing and believe our collaboration will expand even more in the future.”



The innovative assembly line of the F-35 wings complies with all of Lockheed Martin’s manufacturing and quality assurance requirements. Since entering the production contract, IAI has invested multiple resources in the most advanced systems and technologies, establishing a production line characterized by utmost precision, stringent humidity and temperature control, and strict quality assurance. Among others, these measures allow the development of a unique, innovative composite part for the wings’ uppermost section.





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



