Additional Allocation for Defence – A Challenging Task for MoF (excerpt)

(Source: Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses; issued Sept 26, 2019)

A recent press report indicates that the Indian Air Force is seeking an additional allocation of Rs. 40,000 crore (approximately 50 per cent of the allocation) this year, primarily for capital expenditure.1 The other two services may have similar requirements. While the need for additional allocation is unquestionable, the question whether the demand can be met in the present circumstances is moot.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) routinely asks for additional funds from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), generally at the Revised Estimate (RE) stage, knowing full well that any substantial increase in allocation made at the Budget Estimate (BE) stage is unlikely. The available data shows that the actual allocation at the RE stage, as indeed at the BE stage, is generally far lower than the demand projected at these stagesGoing by the trend of the last five years, the best one can hope for in the normal course is that there will be no reduction in the allocation at the RE stage - as has been the case in the past two years - unless the government makes an unprecedented departure from the past trend this year to meet the demand projected by the armed forces. The chances of that happening do not look very bright, though. There are three reasons for that.First, asking for additional funds routinely to make up for inadequacy of budget allocation is arguably not in the spirit of Article 115 (1) of the Constitution of India which provides for supplementary, additional or excess grants to be made during the currency of the year if (a) the appropriation out of the Consolidated Fund of India, authorised by the parliament when it passes the budget, is found to be insufficient, (b) a need arises during the financial year for incurring expenditure upon some new service not contemplated in that year’s budget, or (c) any money is spent on any service during the financial year in excess of the amount granted for that service. (end of excerpt)-ends-