SAIC to Deliver Marine Corps Technology Demonstrator Reconnaissance Vehicle

(Source: SAIC; issued September 24, 2019)

RESTON, Va. --- Science Applications International Corp. won a contract valued at $20.5 million, if all options are exercised, to deliver an advanced, high-technology Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle technology demonstrator for the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Marine Corps.



“This state-of-the-art ground vehicle development program leverages our strengths and aligns well with our current strategy,” said Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Defense Systems Group. “As a technology integrator with expertise and capabilities in leveraging open architecture and advanced technologies, SAIC is ready to deliver the best options for the Marine Corps’ requirements on this new reconnaissance combat vehicle.”



SAIC’s advanced technology demonstrator will be designed to push the envelope in terms of combat capabilities. SAIC’s “at the edge” variant will “fight for information” by balancing competing capability demands to sense, shoot, move and communicate while remaining transportable as part of the Naval expeditionary force. Some of the capabilities will include self-healing, cyber-secure power and information distribution architectures; an integrated Unmanned Aerial Vehicle capability; and modular electronics packages to enable plug and play, multi-mission options including integration with robotics and artificial intelligence.



The ARV advanced technology demonstrator will also have robust cross-country and water mobility. It will have both passive and active force protection and a drive-by-wire capability. The SAIC demonstrator will also deliver direct fires, both kinetic and non-kinetic (e.g., electronic and/or cyber) fires. In short, it will show the full spectrum of possible, 5th generation/21st-Century warfighting survivability and capability. The vehicle is to be delivered in October 2020.





