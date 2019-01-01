Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 26, 2019)

The Boeing Co. Defense, Space, and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $280,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Small Diameter Bomb I (SDB) integration and engineering support for the fielded SDB I weapon system.



This contract provides for SDB weapon integration on selected weapon platforms and support of the fielded weapon system.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by September 2024.



This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $813,921.00 are being obligated at the time of the award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-19-D-0003).



