Margarita Robles Travels to Cartagena to Review the Status of the S-80 Program

(Source: Spanish Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 24, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (C) and Navantia CEO Susana de Sarià (3rd left) and other Navantia officials pose in front of the first S-80 submarine at Navantia’s Cartagena shipyard. (Spanish MoD photo)

Acting Defense Minister Margarita Robles traveled to Cartagena today to oversee the evolution of the S-80 program, the next-generation submarines for the Spanish Navy fleet and a priority to meet the national defense strategy needs.



"There were some delays that worried us, but now the Ministry of Defense is convinced that the S-80 is going to leave on time and there will be no failure or technical problem," the minister told media representatives.



Robles, accompanied by Secretary of State for Defense Angel Olivares, started her visit at the Arsenal of Cartagena, which will host the new S-80, where they were shown the facilities of the Center for Data Analysis Supervision (CESADAR).



As detailed by the Admiral of the Arsenal, Aniceto Rosique, this is an innovative center where all the data that Naval Force ships send in every day is collected and, with the application of big data programs, allows detailed analysis of the situation of the fleet and anticipate the incidents that the boats may present.



Its objective is to predict future failures of equipment and systems, increase their operational availability and reduce the costs of foreseeable repairs.



In this meeting, the minister also obtained detailed information on the S-80 program.



According to the latest schedule, the Navy will receive in 2022 the first of four submarines that are being acquired. Consequently, the Arsenal has had to approve a work and remodeling plan to adapt its infrastructure.



From Arsenal, the minister moved on to the Navantia Shipyard, a public company responsible for the development of the S-80 program. Robles visited the submarine construction facilities, guided by the company's president, Susana de Sarriá.



The program is in the construction and integration phase; which includes the assembly and verification of the elements that make up the submarine. Of the five sections in which it is divided, the first three are already joined, and the rest will be added before the end of the year.



This will allow the start of tests to begin in the first half of 2020, followed by the launch.



"I am pleasantly impressed by what I have seen," said the minister, who wanted to congratulate Navantia for her work. “It is a tremendously thorough work, and very complicated engineering. The deadlines are being met, as planned and, if it continues, they will be met until the end,” she said.



In addition, she stressed that the submarine S-80 will be good news for the Navy and for Navantia “for which we want the best international projection. Its rigor and precision will turn Spain into a power, not only for the Navy, but also on an industrial level,” and recalled that these projects “involve innovation, science and technology.”



In this sense, Robles has hoped that the efforts that are being made to publicize the project bear fruit and can be sold internationally.



-ends-

