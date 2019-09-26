Russia's Ilyushin Aviation Will Take Part In $2 Bln Indian Tender for the Purchase of Six Multi-Role Tanker Transport Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Russian Aviation; posted September 26, 2019)

Having cancelled a contract for Airbus MRTT tankers in 2014, the Indian Air Force is now planning to hold another $2 billion tender to buy additional tanker aircraft, and Ilyushin, which has already supplied Il-78 MKIs to India, plans to compete. (IAF photo)