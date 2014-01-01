European Defence Major, Swedish Firm In Race to Clinch Deal for Navy’s Missile Project (excerpt)

(Source: The Print; posted Sept. 26, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- A number of foreign companies, including European defence major MBDA and Swedish firm SAAB, are set to submit their proposals to the Indian Navy, which is looking to buy short-range surface-to-air missile (SRSAM) systems to replace its Israeli Barak-1 air defence systems on the Kamorta class corvettes.Though it was initially meant to be a Make in India project, the Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued under the Buy (Global) category. The ‘Buy (Global)’ category refers to the outright purchase of equipment from foreign or Indian vendors. In case of procurement through foreign vendors, the government-to-government route may be adopted for equipment meeting strategic or long-term requirements.The last date for the submission of bids is 17 October.The Navy plans to buy the SRSAM systems for four ships — about 150-odd missiles. Each SRSAM system will have a command and control system, a two-way data link and a launcher for a particular number of missiles.It is hoped that once this contract is signed, new generation missile vessels and corvettes will be equipped with the same system, a project that would be worth several billion dollars.Navy sources told ThePrint that the RFP is only to meet the immediate requirements. The Navy is looking at getting over 10 SRSAM systems in total but the rest are likely to come through the state-run Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), which is working on its own indigenous systems.…/…The European defence firm MBDA is offering the Sea Ceptor missile, which has a range of 25 km and has entered into service with the Royal Navy in 2018. It has also been acquired by New Zealand and Chile while Brazil has selected it. The European firm is offering the system through its joint venture L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd. (end of excerpt)-ends-