Poland’s Double-Game on Defence Matters (excerpt)

(Source: Euractiv; posted Sept 26, 2019)

By Nicolas Gros-Verheyde (edited translation)

Poland’s decision to buy American F-35 aircraft sounds like Warsaw snubbing European projects. However, the EU member state, is also in breach of its commitments, writes Nicholas Gros-Verheyde.Since the conservative PiS (Law and Justice) government came to power in Warsaw, Poland has often favoured dealing with its partner across the Atlantic [when purchasing] defence equipment.The decision made in 2016 to abruptly break off negotiations with Airbus for the purchase of 50 Caracal transport helicopters spectacularly [demonstrated] this.Not only had Warsaw given the French, in a negotiating position, that nosedive, but it had also slammed the door on Europe, by renouncing the integration of the European industrial project.The decision to acquire 32 American F-35 aircraft, announced in June and confirmed on Wednesday (25 September) by Washington, is in line with the same logic. Committed to a vast plan to modernise its army, Poland prefers to buy from the US rather than Europe.But, in the meantime, the situation on the continent has changed. What was possible yesterday, without any conditions – the purchase of defence equipment – is now taking place in a closer European framework. 25 EU countries, including Poland, have indeed committed themselves to strengthen their defence relations.Inaugurated with great pomp and ceremony in December 2017 by European heads of state and government, the “permanent structured cooperation”, or PESCO, is not just a political act with no future. It includes twenty “binding” commitments and aims to carry out joint projects.This purchase thus constitutes a significant violation of one of the twenty commitments signed. More precisely, it is the 16th commitment which stipulates: “Consider as a priority of European collaborative approach in order to fill capability shortcomings identified at a national level.”That commitment is not difficult to keep. It is sufficient to examine the possibilities for European cooperation before adopting an “exclusively national approach”. (end of excerpt)-ends-