DOD Statement on Deployment of U.S. Forces and Equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 26, 2019)

Attributed to Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman:



"In light of recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and at their invitation, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper announced today that the U.S. would deploy the following equipment to the kingdom:

-- One Patriot Battery

-- Four Sentinel RADARs

-- Approximately 200 support personnel



This deployment will augment the kingdom's air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure. This deployment augments an already significant presence of U.S. forces in the region.



The Secretary has also approved putting additional forces on Prepare To Deploy Orders (PTDO). While no decision has been made to deploy these additional forces, they will maintain a heightened state of readiness.



These forces include:

-- Two Patriot Batteries

-- One Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD)



It is important to note these steps are a demonstration of our commitment to regional partners, and the security and stability in the Middle East. This follows the Secretary and Chairman's extensive outreach to partners in the region, and around the globe.



Other countries have called out Iranian misadventures in the region, and we look for them to contribute assets in an international effort to reinforce Saudi Arabia's defense."



Smith Warns Against Ratcheting Up Tension in the Middle East by Deploying Additional Military Personnel and Assets

(Source: House Armed Services Committee; issued Sept. 26, 2019)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --– House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) today issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s decision to deploy additional military personnel and assets to Saudi Arabia:



“The Trump Administration claims that they want to see a diplomatic solution to the existing tensions with Iran, and yet this week they announced the deployment of additional military personnel and assets to the region. From the beginning I have been deeply concerned about the administration’s so-called maximum pressure campaign and its lack of a cogent strategy. Today’s announcement from the Pentagon does nothing to quell my concern. It appears the administration’s campaign is not working and rather than moving towards a peaceful resolution we are setting the conditions for further escalation.



“Years ago, the United States had intentionally drawn down our military personnel and assets in the region to support the National Defense Strategy. Our military leaders told us this draw down was necessary to focus on the challenges of the future, namely Russia and China. Now, following this most recent announcement from the Pentagon, we will have more assets in the region than at the start of the Trump Administration – an action that is inconsistent with the National Defense Strategy and could lead to further escalation.



“Until the Administration’s national security team can clearly articulate how their recent deployment decisions fit into a broader strategy in the region, I will remain critical of our current trajectory. It is past time to focus on de-escalation and diplomacy, not a military solution.”



