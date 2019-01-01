Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 26, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,362,276,582 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive (firm target) contract (N00019-18-C-1037).



This modification is for non-recurring and recurring engineering for the production and delivery of nine Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Act.



This modification definitizes a previously awarded modification (P00003) for long lead parts associated with the Japan E-2D aircraft.



Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (29.06%); Syracuse, New York (16.66%); Melbourne, Florida (10.52%); El Segundo, California (10.44%); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.76%); Menlo Park, California (3.62%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.55%); Doral, Florida (2.54%); Edgewood, New York (1.80%); Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (1.71%); Woodland Hills, California (1.67%); Liverpool, New York (1.58%); Owego, New York (1.42%); Greenlawn, New York (1.21%); Rockford, Illinois (1.12%); various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (9.21% and 0.13%, respectively).



FMS funds in the amount of $1,362,276,582 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

