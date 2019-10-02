U.S., Republic of Singapore Navies Conduct SINKEX During Pacific Griffin

(Source: US Navy; issued October 02, 2019)

An AGM-114 Hellfire missile is fired at the former USS Ford (FFG 54) from an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during the SINKEX. (US Navy photo)

SANTA RITA, Guam --- Live fire from ships and aircraft participating in exercise Pacific Griffin 2019 sank the decommissioned ex-USS Ford (FFG 54) Oct. 1 in waters approximately 170 nautical miles off the coast of Guam.



Units from the U.S. and Republic of Singapore Navy participated in the sinking exercise (SINKEX), which provided them the opportunity to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against a surface target at sea.



“This exercise provided important opportunities for realistic at-sea training with live ordnance, conditions that cannot be duplicated otherwise,” said Capt. Matthew Jerbi, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7 and co-commander of the Task Group for the exercise. “Training alongside our Singapore partners in a complex exercise like this is invaluable.”



The SINKEX featured live firing of surface-to-surface missiles by the both navies and a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10).



Along with USS Gabrielle Giffords, several other units participated in the SINKEX, including missiles launched from maritime patrol aircraft from Patrol Squadrons VP-1, VP-5 and VP-47; bombs released from B-52 bombers from U.S. Air Forces’ Expeditionary 69th Bomb Squadron; and surface-to-surface Harpoon missiles launched from the Republic of Singapore multi-role stealth frigates RSS Formidable (FFS 68) and RSS Intrepid (FFS 69).



RSN Commander First Flotilla and commanding officer of 185 Squadron, Colonel Lim Yu Chuan highlighted the value of the exercise in enhancing professionalism between the two navies.



“Exercise Pacific Griffin is a valuable platform for the two navies to strengthen our mutual cooperation and interoperability,” said Lim. “With the vast training space available in the waters off Guam, the exercise also provides the RSN with the opportunity to conduct high-end exercises of substantial scope and complexity.”



Former U.S. Navy vessels used in SINKEXs, referred to as hulks, are prepared in strict compliance with regulations prescribed and enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency under a general permit the U.S. Navy holds pursuant to the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.



Each SINKEX is required to sink the hulk in at least 1,000 fathoms (6,000 feet) of water and at least 50 nautical miles from land. Surveys are conducted to ensure that people and marine mammals are not in an area where they could be harmed during the event.



Prior to the vessel being transported for participation in a SINKEX, each vessel is put through a rigorous cleaning process, including the removal of all polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), transformers and large capacitors, all small capacitors to the greatest extent practical, trash, floatable materials, mercury or fluorocarbon-containing materials and readily detachable solid PCB items. Petroleum is also cleaned from tanks, piping and reservoirs.



Additional aircraft was present during the SINKEX to ensure safety precautions were taken for other potential aircraft and boats within the range area.



A U.S. Navy environmental, safety and health manager and a quality assurance supervisor inspect the environmental remediation conducted in preparation of a vessel’s use in a SINKEX. Upon completion of the environmental remediation, the manager and supervisor provide signed certification of the work in accordance with EPA requirements.



Towed to waters near Guam from Washington State, the former USS Ford was a Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate, decommissioned in 2013 after more than 28 years of service. The ship was named for Gunner's Mate Patrick O. Ford, who was awarded the Navy Cross posthumously for his heroism as a patrol river boatman in the Vietnam War.



The U.S. and Singapore work together on several initiatives and conduct regular personnel exchanges, routine participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises, such as SEACAT and RIMPAC, as well as combined operations such as multi-national counter-piracy.



As U.S. 7th Fleet's executive agent for theater security cooperation in South and Southeast Asia, Commander, Task Force 73 and Destroyer Squadron 7 conduct advanced planning, organize resources, and directly support the execution of CARAT and other engagements in the region.



Littoral Combat Ship Successfully Launches NSM

(Source: Kongsberg Defence and Space; issued Oct 02, 2019)

Pacific Griffin is a biennial exercise conducted in the waters near Guam aimed at enhancing combined proficiency at sea while strengthening relationships between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies.



“Today was a terrific accomplishment for the USS Gabrielle Giffords crew and the Navy’s LCS-class,” said Cmdr. Matthew Lehmann, commanding officer. “I am very proud of all the teamwork that led to the successful launch of the NSM.”



The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships at distances up to 100 nautical miles away. The stealthy missile flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting in challenging conditions.



Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, who oversees security cooperation for the U.S. Navy in Southeast Asia, said Gabrielle Giffords’ deployment sent a crystal-clear message of continued U.S. commitment to maritime security in the region.



"LCS packs a punch and gives potential adversaries another reason to stay awake at night," said Tynch. "We are stronger when we sail together with our friends and partners and LCS is an important addition to the lineup."



The NSM aboard Gabrielle Giffords is fully operational and remains lethal. The weapon was first successfully demonstrated on littoral combat ship USS Coronado in 2014. It meets and exceeds the U.S. Navy’s over-the-horizon requirements for survivability against high-end threats, demonstrated lethality, easy upgrades and long-range strike capability.



Gabrielle Giffords’ deployment represents a milestone for the U.S. Navy and LCS lethality, and marks the first time that an NSM has sailed into the Indo-Pacific region. The successful missile shoot demonstrates value for long-range anti-ship missiles.



The Gabrielle Giffords, on her maiden deployment, arrived in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility Sept. 16, for a rotational deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. This marks the first time two LCS have deployed to the Indo-Pacific region simultaneously. Gabrielle Giffords is the fifth LCS to deploy to U.S. 7th Fleet, following USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Coronado (LCS 4) and the currently-deployed USS Montgomery (LCS 8).



Gabrielle Giffords will conduct operations, exercises and port visits throughout the region as well as work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Its unique capabilities allow it to work with a broad range of regional navies and visit ports larger ships cannot access.



Littoral combat ships are fast, agile and networked surface combatants, optimized for operating in the near-shore environments. With mission packages allowing for tailored capabilities to meet specific mission needs and unique physical characteristics, LCS provides operational flexibility and access to a wider range of ports.



