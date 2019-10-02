Airbus Helicopters and EASA Combine Efforts to Bring the Next Generation of VTOL Platforms to Life

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Oct 02, 2019)

MARIGNANE --- Airbus Helicopters and EASA have signed a joint Memorandum of Cooperation aiming to bring together their respective experiences and know-how to bring the next generation of VTOL platforms to life, along with the necessary regulatory framework to support them.



“I am very pleased to be joining efforts with EASA to build a common framework for the next generation of vertical lift solutions over the next decades,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “Innovation that benefits customers is at the heart of Airbus Helicopters strategy, and we are committed to working hand in hand with authorities around our innovation projects with the same professional approach, experience and spirit that have driven our legacy products.”



The areas of cooperation covered by this agreement include high speed flight with the Racer demonstrator, the certification of new piloting assistance systems (e.g., Airbus Helicopters’ EAGLE technology), the thermal/electrical hybridization of rotorcraft (eVTOL), and condition-based maintenance.



“Partnerships with industry are part of our strategy to ensure that innovation in the aviation market happens safely,” said Patrick Ky, Executive Director of EASA. “The learnings we derive from cutting edge technologies play a significant role in helping us to prepare our certification methodologies for these new advancements. The cooperation on innovation with Airbus Helicopters represents an important contribution to this strategy.”





