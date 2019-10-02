NSWC Panama City Supports Mine Countermeasure Mission Package Demo Aboard Vessel of Opportunity

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Oct 02, 2019)

The US Navy provided equipment, personnel, and expertise to demonstrate the modular capability of the Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Mission Package (MP) aboard the United States Naval Ship Hershel Williams (T-ESB 4) earlier this month. (USN photo)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --- As the lead engineering activity for Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Mission Packages (MP), the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) provided equipment, personnel, and expertise to demonstrate the modular capability of the MCM MP aboard the United States Naval Ship Hershel “Woody” Williams (T-ESB 4) earlier this month.



The demo included embarkation of the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MCM USV) with Unmanned Influence Sweep System, the Knifefish Mock-up Unit (KMU), mass models for the Airborne Laser Mine Detection and Airborne Mine Neutralization Systems, the Mission Package Portable Control System and other supporting equipment and containers.



“In partnership with the Program Executive Office (PEO) Unmanned and Small Combatants, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Mission Modules Program Office (PMS 420) and PEO Ships, Strategic and Theater Sealift Program Office (PMS 385), we were able to successfully launch and recover both the MCM USV and the KMU while anchored in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Dr. Erin Cotton, NSWC PCD deputy project manager for the MCM MP Test and Evaluation group. “Results from this evolution will be used to plan for the third phase of demonstrations while at-sea in 2020.”



This demonstration showed the ability for the MCM MP to integrate aboard vessels in addition to LCS-class ships. Additional modules will be incorporated in order to fully determine the feasibility of employing the MCM MP on vessel of opportunity.



“NSWC PCD is committed to rapidly delivering solutions to ensure warfighting dominance,” said Dr. Peter Adair, Director of Mine Warfare. “The hard work of our men and women in support of this demonstration achieves that goal by providing a more versatile mine countermeasures capability to the Navy in a shorter timeframe.”



