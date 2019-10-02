Pratt & Whitney Awarded with $5.7B F135 Production Contract

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued Oct 02, 2019)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. ---- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., today announced that it has been awarded a production contract for the 12th and 13th lots of F135 propulsion systems, powering all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.



This award represents the largest-ever F135 production contract, funding more than 332 engines for the U.S. armed services and international customers, and includes program management, engineering support, production support, and tooling. The total contract value for Lot 12-14 is approximately $5.7 billion and it covers all Lot 12 and Lot 13 engines, with priced options for Lot 14.



“This is a significant milestone for the program and underscores the hard work of our joint government and industry team,” said Matthew Bromberg, president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines. “We’re proud to be delivering 5th-generation propulsion capability at a great value for the warfighter.”



“With more than 500 F135 engines delivered to date, we’re at an exciting inflection point for the program. We are laser-focused on standing up an effective global sustainment network that will support the F135 throughout its lifecycle,” Bromberg said.



The combat-proven F135 is the most advanced fighter engine ever produced, delivering more than 40,000 lbs. of thrust and unmatched advances in safety, design, performance, and reliability





Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. Follow Pratt & Whitney on social media. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.



-ends-

