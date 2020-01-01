Naval Group Sets Course for PACIFIC 2019

Naval Group will attend this year’s Pacific 2019 International Maritime Exposition in Sydney to showcase how Naval Group is delivering for Australia, now and into the future.



Naval Group is a naval systems provider and integrator, one of the few companies in the world with the ability to deliver complete warships with their combat systems and all the critical equipment necessary to engage naval power in a theatre of operations. It is involved at every stage in the product life cycle, from design to in-service support.



Naval Group teams will be on site to provide attendees with an update on the largest defence contract in Australia’s history, the Attack Class submarine program and how it will transform Australia, providing opportunities for every state and territory.



As part of our commitment to building a stronger Defence industry, the Department of Defence, Naval Group and Lockheed Martin Australia will host a Future Submarine industry briefing on Wednesday, 9 October. Over 700 attendees have registered to attend the briefing, where they will be provided with an update on The Future Submarine Program as well as a detailed overview of upcoming procurement activities and how to get involved.



They will also hear for the first time from The Program’s Tier 1 suppliers, including MTU and Penske Power Systems who were awarded the contract for the design of diesel generator rectifiers for the Attack class submarine.



Attendees will also get to view a virtual fly-through of the Attack Class submarine construction yard, being built at Osbourne, Adelaide. The yard will be located on approximately 40 hectares of land and contain all the necessary buildings and equipment to support the construction of three submarines at various stages of completion.



A series of collaboration announcements will also be made with our Australian naval shipbuilding industry partners during PACIFIC 2019.



“We look forward to the opportunity to showcase how we are delivering for Australia. We are completely focused on partnering with the Department of Defence, Lockheed Martin Australia and our Australian industry partners to grant full sovereignty and regional superiority with the delivery of the Attack class program – one of the largest defence capital investment programs in Australia’s history and a truly national endeavour.” said Hervé Guillou, Chief Executive Officer, Naval Group.



During Pacific, Naval Group will also present the Belharra®, the answer to navies looking for a compact frigate to perform a large range of missions. Her original design features consider the fast pace of change of information technology and the ongoing need for technical upgrades. It is also the first frigate to include architecture and systems to counter next-generation threats, such as cyber and asymmetrical warfare.



Finally, Naval Group and its partner ECA Group will showcase their joint solution for stand-off Mines Counter Measures (MCM) selected by Belgium and the Netherlands. Members of the media are invited to a dedicated presentation on Thursday 10th at 10:30 am on the Naval Group booth.



