Small Business Helping Navy Warfare Simulation Success

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 04, 2019)

A high-tech small Australian business will continue working with the Royal Australian Navy to provide additional Tactical Electronic Warfare simulation training systems, after successfully delivering the capability earlier this year.



The new contract awarded to Cirrus Real Time Processing Systems (Cirrus) proves advanced, world-leading technology can be delivered by Australian businesses.



Navy’s School of Maritime Warfare at HMAS Watson accepted 35 workstations provided by Cirrus in May this year, with the new contract set to provide an additional 39 workstations.



HMAS Stirling is set to receive 12 of these new workstations as part of the new $3 million contract, with an additional 27 workstations to be installed at HMAS Watson.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the new workstations will improve training capability for the Navy, ensuring personnel have access to the most advanced systems.



“The project total investment of $7.5 million will support the electronic warfare capabilities of the Navy and ensure new recruits and current Navy personnel will have access to advanced technological systems and additional training capacity,” Minister Price said.



“Small businesses like Cirrus are an example of how our defence industry is maturing and developing cutting-edge technologies that in days gone by would have been delivered by international companies.”



(ends)



Northern Territory Company Secures $22 Million Defence Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 04, 2019)

A Northern Territory company has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to upgrade range facilities at four Defence training areas.



Sitzler Pty Ltd secured the $22 million contract as the Managing Contractor for the Development Phase of the $514 million Northern Territory Training Areas and Ranges Project.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said today’s announcement was a significant milestone for the United States Force Posture Initiatives.



“Our Northern Territory training areas and ranges are essential for supporting the joint training needs of the Australian Defence Force and our United States partners,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This reinvestment is part of the Government’s commitment to the Northern Territory made under the 2015 Developing Northern Australia White Paper and the 2016 Defence White Paper.



“Just two years after the pilot program for the Liberal and National Government’s Local Industry Capability Plan was announced, we are seeing this policy in action.”



Sitzler will manage the design and development of upgrades to facilities and infrastructure at Defence training areas at Robertson Barracks, Kangaroo Flats, Mount Bundey and Bradshaw.



Under the Government’s Defence Policy for Industry Participation, Sitzler have provided a Local Industry Capability Plan with a target of 98 per cent of construction sub-contract packages to be awarded to businesses within the Northern Territory.



Senator for the Northern Territory, Dr Sam McMahon said this is another example of Defence investment providing valuable opportunities for local businesses.



“Since its establishment in Darwin in 1976, Sitzler Pty Ltd is now one of the largest privately owned and operated construction companies in Northern Australia,” Senator McMahon said.



“This $22 million contract being awarded to a local company demonstrates this Government’s commitment to providing opportunities to businesses in the Northern Territory.”



An estimated $14 million in design sub-consultants will be engaged over the next three to four months to progress the designs for subsequent Government and Parliamentary approvals.



Subject to Government and Parliamentary approvals, construction is scheduled to commence in late 2021 with completion anticipated by 2025.



-ends-

