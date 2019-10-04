Agitation Call by HAL Trade Unions

(Source: Hindustan Aerospace Ltd.; issued October 04, 2019)

BENGALURU, India --- The All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC) has issued an indefinite strike notice effective from October 14, 2019 at all the nine locations of HAL with regard to settlement of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017.



Earlier on June 26, 2019, the anomalies in the demands of AIHALTUCC were brought to the public through a media release and sought the co-operation of the Unions based on realistic and affordable expectations. The AIHALTUCC without realizing the various limitations such as guidelines issued by DPE has decided to resort to an indefinite strike to fulfil their untenable demands and the unreasonability of their demands has been brought out in a number of meetings



The Management is open for discussions and conclusion of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017 can be achieved only with the co-operation of the Unions based on realistic and affordable expectations / demands. The proposed indefinite strike by the Unions would neither be in the interest of the organization nor the employees.



Management has brought out that acceding to unrealistic and unsustainable demands would, while on the one hand contravene Government’s guidelines and also impact the competitiveness of the Company.



The Management also expects higher efficiency of workmen considering the present competitive scenario. In line with the extant statutory provisions, the proposed indefinite strike will be tantamount to illegal strike and workmen bound to loose various Company benefits.



Background:



The wage revision of workmen in HAL is due from January 1, 2017 and previous two revisions were effected from January 1, 2007 and 2012, for a period of five years each. Salary revision of executives of the Company was also due f January 1, 2017 after 10 years and implemented during November 2017 as per the instructions issued by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Government of India, based on the recommendations of 3rd PRC.



As per the directives of DPE, negotiated scales of pay of workmen should not come in conflict with the scales of pay of executives and CPSEs where five years periodicity is followed have to ensure that negotiated scales of pay for two successive wage revisions do not exceed the existing scales of pay of executives for whom 10 years periodicity is followed.



In line with the DPE guidelines, series of meetings for wage negotiation with the Unions were held (10 meetings with all the Unions and 4 meetings with the Conveners of the Unions). However, Unions have been insisting for more than 15% fitment benefit and 35% perks is more than that given to executives after a period of 10 years, whereas for workmen the last wage revision took place with effect from January 1, 2012.



The % increase in wages likely to be derived by workmen with effect from January 1, 2017 as per the present offer given by the Management with reference to the 2007 Base will be comparable with the % increase derived by executives effective from January 1, 2017 from the 2007 base.



Further, the % increase in wages of workmen in HAL, with reference to the 2007 base, would be comparable with the % increase in wages of workmen of other Defense Public Sector Companies from the 2007 base, where wage revisions were settled from January 1, 2017 after 10 years.



Wage revision of workmen needs to be settled comparing the % increase derived by the executives from the 2007 scales to the 2017 scales and % increase for workmen already effected in 2007 scales to 2012 scales and now to the 2017 scales. Time and again the Management has been explaining the position to the Unions but they have been adamant on their demands resulting in present stalemate.



The proposed indefinite strike will have adverse repercussions on the performance of the organization in general and workmen in particular. Further, in the interest of national security and the need to maintain the fleet serviceability of Armed Force, it is imperative that the workmen do not resort to such illegal strike and should settle for a fair and reasonable wage revision offered by the Management.



