HMS SPEY Named at Official Ceremony

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Oct 03, 2019)

HMS SPEY, the last of five River Class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), was named today in front of gathered VIPs and employees at an official ceremony in Glasgow.



In keeping with naval tradition, guests watched as Lady Johnstone, HMS SPEY’s sponsor, named the 2000 tonne vessel by releasing a bottle of special blend Spey whisky from Speyside Distillery that smashed against the ship’s hull.



HMS SPEY is the last in a class of five vessels that have been built in Glasgow. With construction starting on the first ship in late 2014, these vessels have provided an important opportunity to maintain essential design, construction and systems integration skills, while introducing new processes and technologies that are already being used in the production of the UK’s Type 26 frigates.



David Shepherd, OPV Programme Director said: “Today’s ceremony is a truly significant milestone for the River Class Offshore Patrol Vessel programme and builds on our proud heritage of British shipbuilding here in Glasgow. There has been fantastic momentum on this programme and the naming of HMS SPEY serves as a great reminder of the importance of the capability and skills of our employees who are working together with the Royal Navy and partners to deliver these important ships.”



Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Our Offshore Patrol Vessels play a pivotal role in patrolling our coastline, protecting our domestic waters, and supporting maritime interests from anti-smuggling to fisheries protection. The naming of HMS SPEY is an exciting milestone for the OPV programme, demonstrating our commitment to UK shipyards while bolstering the Royal Navy’s capabilities.”



HMS SPEY will aid in a range of operations from counter-terrorism, and anti-smuggling to securing the UK’S borders to help keep Britain safe, making her a valuable addition to the Royal Navy fleet.



HMS Forth and HMS Medway, the first two ships in the class, are now in service with the Royal Navy.



(ends)



Royal Navy’s New Offshore Patrol Vessel Named HMS Spey

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 03, 2019)

HMS SPEY, the last of five cutting-edge Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) procured for the Royal Navy has been formally named on the Clyde today.



The next-generation River Class ship, equipped with a 30mm cannon and flight deck capable of accommodating a Merlin helicopter, will boost Britain’s counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling work and provide essential support to defence operations.



The 90-metre vessel is the final of a five-strong OPV contract with BAE Systems, worth a combined £635 million.



Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Our Offshore Patrol Vessels play a pivotal role in patrolling our coastline, protecting our domestic waters and supporting maritime interests from anti-smuggling to fisheries protection.



“The naming of HMS Spey is an exciting milestone for the OPV programme, demonstrating our commitment to UK shipyards while bolstering the Royal Navy’s capabilities.”



At Scotstoun today, the ship was officially named HMS Spey by her lady sponsor, Lady Alison Johnstone. The centuries old tradition believed to bestow luck, saw a bottle of Speyside Distillery whisky being smashed against her hull.



Initially constructed in BAE System’s Govan yard, all of the five OPVs were then moved to the company’s Scotstoun site to be fitted out with their systems ahead a series of sea trials aimed at testing their capabilities.



Construction of the OPVs for the Royal Navy, alongside the Type 26 anti-submarine frigate programme, has meant the Glasgow shipyards’ order books are full until the early 2030s In doing so this has protected 1,700 Scottish jobs and supported a further 2,300 roles across the nation through the supply chain.



Sir Simon Bollom, chief executive for Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S), the MOD’s procurement agency, said: “Today marks an important step toward the MOD’s vision to establish a common shared architecture across all Royal Navy warships.



“HMS Spey is the fifth and final ship in the OPV programme and will play a vital role defending the UK’s interests.



“It is great to see HMS Spey join her sister ships and I would like to thank the team at DE&S, our industry partners and the Royal Navy for working together to ensure this important milestone was achieved. Everyone can rightly be proud of what we have accomplished. The delivery of the OPV programme is fulfilling a key commitment of the Strategic Defence and Security Review 2015 and is part of the Government’s £178 billion plan to provide the UK’s armed forces with the best possible equipment.”



All the Batch 2 OPVs, HMS FORTH, HMS MEDWAY, HMS TRENT, HMS TAMAR and HMS SPEY, are set to be delivered to the Royal Navy by the end of 2021.



-ends-

