San Fernando Lays Keel for First Corvette for Saudi Arabia

(Source: Navantia; dated Oct. 01, posted Oct. 03, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The keel and the first block of the first Saudi corvette was laid down at Navantia’s shipyard at San Fernando, on the Bay of Cadiz, barely nine months after first metal was cut in January. (Navantia photo)

SAN FERNANDO, Spain --- Navantia has carried out, in its San Fernando shipyard facilities, the official keel-laying act of the first of the five corvettes it is building for the Royal Saudi Arabian Navy (RSNF).



The first block of this structure, section 546 weighing more than 76,000 kilos, has been placed in the San Fernando shipyard and represents the first effective milestone in the construction of the first of the five ships that are part of the contract, which has been named AL-JUBAIL.



During the month of August, the keel of this first corvette successfully passed each of the steps of the process, from weighing to the painting shop. Since the cutting of the first plate was made, last January, all the workshops of Navantia San Fernando as well as at Puerto Real have worked tirelessly to ensure this first block is completed in time. In addition, the yards are already in full production of the rest of the structures of the first corvette, as well as with some elements of the second.



The director of Navantia’s Bahía de Cádiz shipyard, Javier Herrador, welcomed the attendees. The official act of laying keel was held next to the form in which the first of the corvettes will be built, and was attended by Rear Admiral H.E. Faleh Abdulrahman Alfaleh, Deputy Commander of the Western Fleet of the Saudi Navy; as well as Gonzalo Mateo, director of Operations and Business of Navantia.



The top Saudi official explained at the event the importance of this first milestone for the proper development of the five corvettes contract for the RSNF. For his part, on behalf of Navantia, Gonzalo Mateo highlighted “Navantia's pride in the beginning of a milestone that has the key participation of personnel and auxiliary industry.” He stressed that this contract is key to Navantia's strategic plan.” Finally, SAMI CEO Andreas Schwer also emphasized the importance of the teaming with Navantia as one of the keys to the good development of the contract.



This contract, in force since last November, strengthens the immediate future of Navantia and benefits all the shipyards of the company and its auxiliary industry, especially the entire Bay of Cádiz.



Specifically, it will mean a global workload of around seven million hours which, translated into employment, will reach 6,000 jobs over the next 5 years. Of these, more than 1,100 will be direct employees, more than 1,800 employees of Navantia’s supply chain, and more than 3,000 indirect employees generated by other suppliers. Over 100 auxiliary companies collaborate on the Saudi program.



The contract, which calls for the last vessel to be delivered in 2022, includes, in addition to construction, the Life Cycle Support for five years, from the delivery of the first vessel, with an option for an additional five years.



The design of the corvettes is state-of-the-art, while maximizing Navantia's participation through the incorporation of its own products, such as the CATIZ combat system, the HERMESYS integrated communications system, the DORNA fire-control, the Integrated Control System Platform, the integrated MINERVA bridge and engines and gearboxes.



The contract also includes the provision of various services such as integrated logistic support, operational and maintenance training, provision of Training and Training Centers for the Combat System and the Platform Control System for ships, Support to the Life Cycle, mentioned above, and the systems for the maintenance of ships in the Naval Base.



