Russia Helping China to Create Early Missile Warning System, Says Putin

(Source: TASS; published Oct. 04, 2019)

SOCHI, Russia --- Russia is helping China to create a missile warning system, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a yearly session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.



"I don’t think I will reveal a big secret, this will become evident after all," Putin said. "We are now helping our Chinese partners to create a missile warning system. This is a very serious thing, that will drastically enhance the defensive capacity of the People’s Republic of China. As currently, only the US and Russia have such systems," he added.



He also said that Russia and China were actively cooperating along different trajectories - from the agrarian sector to space. "Our friendship and our work together is not aimed against anybody," he added.



