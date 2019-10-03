Ukraine - Javelin Missiles and Command Launch Units

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 03, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for one hundred fifty (150) Javelin missiles and related equipment and support for an estimated cost not to exceed $39.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Ukraine has requested to buy one hundred fifty (150) Javelin missiles and ten (10) Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs).



Also included are training devices, transportation, support equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. government, engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support tools and test equipment; support equipment; publications and technical documentation; spare and repair parts; equipment training and training devices; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical, sustainment, and program support.



The total estimated cost is not to exceed $39.2 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Ukraine. The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing this system into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for the Javelin Missile System is Raytheon Company, Waltham, MA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in conjunction with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed program will require additional contractor representatives to travel to Ukraine. It is not expected additional U.S. Government personnel will be required in country for an extended period of time.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



Aid to Ukraine Successful, DOD Spokesman Says

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 03, 2019)

Earlier this year, the Defense Department made plans to provide some $250 million in aid to Ukraine, with the goal of transitioning that aid before the end of the fiscal year. The department was largely successful in that goal, a Pentagon spokesman said.



"As of today, the bulk of this $250 million is on contract, the rest should be out soon," Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said during a news conference at the Pentagon today.



"As the secretary stated, the brief pause on obligating funds did not negatively affect our national security," Hoffman said.



Around 85% of the funds have already been transitioned to Ukraine, and Hoffman said the remainder "will be going out in the next few days to a week."



Those funds, he said, provide equipment to support Ukrainian training programs and operational needs. Hardware includes rigid hull boats, sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, counter-artillery radars, electronic warfare detection equipment, secure communications gear, night vision equipment and military medical treatment devices.



"This assistance helps to build Ukraine's capacity to defend itself against aggressive Russian actions in the region," he said.



In July, President Donald J. Trump spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed, among other things, the aid the U.S. would provide to Ukraine. Hoffman said no DOD personnel were listening in.



"To my knowledge, no one from the DOD was on that call," he said. "I specifically asked the secretary of defense that question — and he was not on that call."



The department's inspector general requested any documents and communications related to the security assistance aid to Ukraine for cataloging and review, Hoffman said.



We want partners and allies to not only be standing with us, but to have capabilities when they are standing with us."

Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs



That collection of documents, Hoffman said, is a fairly standard practice if there's congressional or inspector general interest in a matter. It's a "fairly routine, but proactive measure we're taking." he added.



Today, Hoffman said, the department's stance on security remains the same as it has been in the past.



"We have been very consistent that we are going to be supportive of our allies and partners," he said. "We are going to follow through and present and press forward on aid packages. One thing that's been consistent that the administration has said, and the president has reiterated and the secretary has reiterated to our allies and partners, is that we are expecting our partners ... to do more. We want partners and allies to not only be standing with us, but to have capabilities when they are standing with us."



Hoffman also said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper has continued to stress the need for a fiscal year 2020 budget. The federal government, and the department, are operating on a continuing resolution.



"In the near term of one to three months, continuing resolutions disrupt major exercises and training events, effect radians and maintenance, [delay] hiring and recruitment actions, and adversely impact contracting negotiations," Hoffman said. "The department's ability to implement the National Defense Strategy depends on steady predictable funding from Congress, and Secretary Esper will continue to engage with members on this topic."



