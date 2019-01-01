Kratos Receives $3.6 Million Sole-Source Contract for Tactical Jet Drone Capability Expansion

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division has received a $3.6 million prime contract for capability expansion, mission system integration, and test work associated with its high-performance tactical jet drone systems.



Work under this contract award will be performed at Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) facilities in both Sacramento, CA and Oklahoma City, OK. Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this new contract award.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “As we made the decision to expand from the unmanned aerial targets arena to also the tactical UAS area, we recognized the need and associated opportunity for many varied missions to be satisfied through configuration of a modular and configurable tactical UAS solution basis. This contract reinforces our ability to respond to the varied mission sets from that single basis.”



Eric DeMarco, President of Kratos, said, “This contract award further validates Kratos strategy and leadership position in the high performance, jet powered unmanned aerial drone system market area. We are currently under customer contract for the missionization of certain of our tactical drones in addition to certain internally funded initiatives that are also in coordination with the customer community.”





