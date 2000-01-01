Southwest, Gol Ground 13 Boeing 737 NG Airplanes After Checks (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Oct. 09, 2019)

By David Shepardson, Marcelo Rochabrun

WASHINGTON / SAO PAULO --- Southwest Airlines Co and Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas said on Wednesday they had grounded a total of 13 Boeing Co 737 NG airplanes after U.S. regulators ordered urgent inspections last week.Southwest said it had grounded two planes, while Gol said it had grounded 11. Both airlines are major operators of the 737, including the NG variant and the more recent MAX, which has been grounded for months after two deadly crashes.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week told aircraft operators to inspect 165 Boeing 737 NG airliners for structural cracks within seven days after the issue was found on a small number of planes. Nearly all the 165 planes were Southwest aircraft, officials said.Southwest, which did not find any issues in the “vast majority” of the planes, said it “removed the two aircraft from our operation and reported the findings to Boeing and the FAA. The aircraft will remain out of our schedule until the issues have been fully resolved.”Gol said in a statement that it had grounded 11 planes where it found “evidence of the need to replace a specific component, whose characteristics were not compliant with the standards set by the maker.” (end of excerpt)(ends)