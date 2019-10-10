Inauguration of the Rafaut Group's New Factory

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued October 10, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Rafaut a développé un savoir-faire unique dans les systèmes d’emport des avions de chasse. Nos Rafale et nos Mirage 2000 engagés en opérations extérieures, en bénéficient pleinement. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/OWSw5n48zf — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) October 7, 2019

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly traveled to Rouvignies, near Valenciennes in Northern France on October 7 to inaugurate a new industrial site belonging to Rafaut. During this trip, the Minister visited the factory of this group, which specializes in aviation equipment, ordnance and ammunition, and external fuel tanks.Rafaut has developed a unique know-how in fighter aircraft carrying systems. In her speech, the Minister recalled that "each Rafale of the Air Base (BA) 113 of Saint-Dizier, the BA 125 of Istres or the BA 702 of Avord" is equipped with weapon carrying and ejection systems designed by Rafaut.In December 2017, the Directorate-General for Armaments (DGA) awarded a contract for the development and production of the MK 83 and MK 84 heavy bomb bodies that were previously imported from the United States. Rafaut's ability to manufacture this type of ordnance thus fully contributes to France's strategic autonomy.Thanks to the contracts of the Ministry of the Armed Forces and with the support of the Hauts-de-France region and local actors, the Rafaut group was able to make the necessary investments for the construction of the new production site."Equipped with the latest digital and high-tech innovations, this company is ‘optimized’ for each of its industrial tasks," said the minister. "It will even be awarded the showcase label of ‘factory of the future’. It includes a modern forge for the design of complex parts, suitable not only for the production of bomb bodies, but also of commercial aviation products."In support of employment and for the development of a sector of excellence, the Armed Forces Ministry contributed 17 million euros to the creation of the factory that was inaugurated on Monday, and of its 60 jobs.-ends-