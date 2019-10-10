Next-Gen Jammer Mid-Band Fit Check

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued Oct 10, 2019)

A Next Generation Jammer-Mid-Band mounted for a fit-check on an EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft at Patuxent River. (Navair photo)

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland --- The first Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) engineering development model pod delivered to the Navy is fit checked on an EA-18G Growler at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 in September.



The fit check verifies the pod securely attaches to the Growler in preparation for flight tests scheduled to begin later this year.



Airborne Electronic Attack program office (PMA-234) is carrying out testing of the NGJ-MB.



NGJ-MB is a high-capacity and power airborne electronic attack weapon system for the Growler designed to protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices.



-ends-

