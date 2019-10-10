Bomber Task Force Deploys to Europe

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command / Published October 10, 2019

BARKSDALE AFB, La. – B-52 Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing, here, departed tonight for a Bomber Task Force deployment to Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, England. While there, aircrews will conduct integration and interoperability training with European allies and partners in the region.



This deployment will exercise Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to conduct bomber operations from a forward operating location in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and U.S. European Command (EUCOM) mission objectives.



These Airmen will also train in a joint environment with partner and allied counterparts during the deployment—an opportunity that will greatly enhance global stability and security while enabling units to become familiar with operations in different regions. To preserve operational security, we will not confirm or discuss details of future operations.



-ends-

