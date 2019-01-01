Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 10, 2019)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California (FA8818-20-D-0001);

Xbow Launch Systems Inc., Auburn, California (FA8818-20-D-0002);

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Chandler, Arizona (FA8818-20-D-0003);

Firefly Black LLC, Cedar Park, Texas (FA8818-20-D-0004);

United Launch Alliance, Centennial, Colorado (FA8818-20-D-0005);

Aevum Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA8818-20-D-0006);

VOX Space LLC., El Segundo, California (FA8818-20-D-0007); and

Rocket Lab USA Inc., Huntington Beach, California (FA8818-20-D-0008),



have been awarded a combined ceiling $986,000,000 multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with a nine-year ordering period.



The contract seeks to capitalize on the emerging small launch providers while providing dedicated and primary launch services to the Department of Defense and other government agencies.



The program allows for the rapid acquisition of launch services to meet mission requirements for payloads greater than 400 pounds, enabling launch to any orbit within 12-24 months from task order award.



Work will be performed at the contractor facilities and a variety of government launch sites, depending on mission requirements.



This award is the result of a competitive source acquisition and nine offers were received. Fiscal 2019 space procurement funds in the amount of $50,000 are being obligated at time of award.



The Space and Missile Systems Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



