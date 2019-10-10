Greece Signals Intent to Buy French Frigates (excerpt)

(Source: Ekathimerini; posted Oct. 11, 2019)

By Vassilis Nedos

Greece today signed a Letter of Intent to buy two Belharra frigates similar to those that Naval Group is building for the French Navy. If the deal goes through, Greece will become the frigate’s first export customer. (NG image)

J’ai signé avec mon homologue une lettre d’intention, portant sur le projet d’acquisition par la Grèce de deux frégates de défense et d’intervention (FDI) : une frégate agile, combattante, qui équipera notre marine nationale à partir de 2023. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7wylRQJSk7 — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) October 10, 2019

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Thursday signaled Greece’s willingness to launch talks for the acquisition of two new navy frigates in talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly in Paris.The ministers signed a statement of intent for the acquisition by the Hellenic Navy of two Belharra-class frigates, Panagiotopoulos said, adding that there was “a long way to go” before an agreement is reached on the required “technical aspects” of the vessels.Another point of discussion was some pending issues relating to the maintenance of French Mirage fighter jets, he said.The two ministers also discussed Turkey’s offensive in Syria and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey continues its illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). (end of excerpt)-ends-