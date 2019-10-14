Leonardo DRS to Supply Advanced Thermal Imagery Technology for Army’s Remote Combat Vehicle Weapon Stations

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it received a contract award from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KONGSBERG) to provide advanced thermal imagery technology for the KONGSBERG Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) in support of the U.S. Army’s crew served weapon programs. The contract value is worth $9.4 million.



Under the full-rate production contract, the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business will produce the Thermal Sight 3rd Generation, also known as TS III. TS III is installed on KONGSBERG’s CROWS on armored vehicles and allows weapon operators to engage targets without leaving the protection of their vehicle.



The TS III gives users vastly improved thermal imagery in both clear and difficult battlefield conditions compared to previous versions. The three field of view Long Range-Thermal Imaging Module provides high-performance and reliability. Three separate apertures allow the gunner to engage targets at maximum range while retaining situational awareness.



“We are proud to continue to provide this important technology that gives our warfighters advanced sighting through tough environmental conditions on the battlefield to keep them safe and complete their mission,” said Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business. “The reliability and affordability of this system is another advantage we deliver for our customer,” he said.



Work will be done in the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems facilities in Melbourne, Florida and Dallas, Texas and is expected to be completed in fall 2020.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. With over fifty years of experience, its Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit develops and produces industry-leading and trusted sensor technology and integrated solutions for land, sea, air and space systems as well as commercial customers. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



