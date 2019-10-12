HMAS Brisbane Ready for Combat System Trials

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Oct 12, 2019)

On the eve of her Combat System Trials, the crew of HMAS Brisbane have used the passage and time alongside San Diego to fully prepare for this important milestone, which are the culmination of a concentrated combat system preparation and training period which has been running for nearly twelve months.



In the months prior to deploying, Brisbane embarked a team from the United States who have worked alongside the ship's company to optimise the combat system and conduct operator training.



During the transit, Brisbane has also had the opportunity to work with US Navy Destroyer Squadron 31 including USS Preble (DDG-88) in Hawaii, and also alongside in San Diego to supplement and enhance this training.



For Commanding Officer, Commander Josh Wilson, Interoperability with the United States Navy has been a driving factor during the preparation phases of the weapons firings.



“Having the US Navy Project Team on board and working with Destroyer Squadron 31 in Hawaii provided an excellent opportunity for the crew to be exposed to complex training scenarios that have enhanced our knowledge of the Aegis Combat System,” Commander Wilson said.



“We share a long and proud history with the US Navy and our officers and sailors work well together.



“With the introduction of Aegis, we will be able to work closer and better integrate into joint exercises and operations.”



The journey has been significant for Deputy Electrical Engineering Officer, Lieutenant Michael Whanslaw, who has been a part of the Air Warfare Destroyer Program since 2013.



“I joined the program in Adelaide when Brisbane was still blocks in the shipyard,” he said. “Since forming the crew in early 2017, the test and trials of the combat system have been our ultimate goal to progress the Destroyer capability.



“It is exciting that we have reached the culmination of 12 months of planning and hard work.”



For Combat Systems Supervisor, Petty Officer Neale Merrick, the training required in preparation for the upcoming missile firings included courses in Moorestown, New Jersey, covering theory and practical training in the management and operation of the Aegis Combat System.



“The training provided by the US Navy has prepared me to operate the combat system to its full capability.



“Since returning from the United States I have been able to put the skills into practice in an Australian Warship and develop training scenarios for Combat System Operators and the Electronics Technicians,” Petty Officer Merrick said.



HMAS Brisbane is in the United States completing her Combat System Trials and is due to return to Australia in December.



