Joint Communiqué Issued by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Mme Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces

(Source: French Embassy in UK; issued Oct. 14, 2019)

PARIS --- France reiterates its firm condemnation of the unilateral offensive begun by Turkey in north-east Syria. This offensive undermines the Global Coalition against Daesh’s security and stabilization efforts. It carries with it significant humanitarian consequences. It therefore endangers Europeans’ security.



Pending a cessation of this offensive, France has decided to suspend all planned exports of war material to Turkey which is likely to be employed as part of the offensive in Syria. This decision is effective immediately.



The European Union Foreign Affairs Council, which will be held in Luxembourg on Monday 14 October, will provide an opportunity to coordinate a European approach in this respect.



France is asking for a meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh to be held swiftly to talk about the continuation of the Coalition’s efforts in this context.



