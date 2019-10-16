Turkish Aerospace Displays Its Aerial Products First Time at Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued October 16, 2019)

The T625 Gokbey is the biggest helicopter developed by Turkish Aerospace, and aims at both the military utility and commercial markets. (TAI photo)

ANKARA --- Turkish Aerospace participates in Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition first time, between 15-20 October 2019. On the occasion of the exhibition, Turkish Aerospace will display its products to the participants of defense industry over the world.



Turkish Aerospace with its globally known products is expected to be focus of interest especially with ANKA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, T129 ATAK Multirole Combat Helicopter and T625 GÖKBEY Multirole Helicopter.



President and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Prof. Temel Kotil stated: “Turkish Aerospace which is well- known in the field of defense industry in the world, will be exhibiting its products’ models for the first time in South Korea. Being present at South Korea will create an opportunity for trade of technology.



“I believe that it will be a productive trade exhibition where we will discuss business cooperation in the defense industry and will be an important opportunity to strength cooperation with Korean aerospace industry authorities.”





Turkish Aerospace, ranking among the top hundred global players in aerospace and defense industry, is the center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing platforms to UAV systems and space systems and is one of the largest and most important defence and aerospace companies in Turkey.



