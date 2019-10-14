Safran’s JIM Compact Infrared Binoculars Selected by Denmark

(Source: Safran; issued Oct 14, 2019)

WASHINGTON, USA --- The NATO Support and Procurement Agency selected Safran Electronics & Defense to deliver several dozens of long range multifunctional thermal imagers to the Danish Armed Forces. The selection of Electronics & Defense confirms its position as a world's leading portable optronics equipment manufacturer.



Weighing less than two kilos including the battery, the latest generation JIM Compact stands out by its compactness, robustness, autonomy and intuitive ergonomics designed for day and night contact operations. This SWaP+ -Size, Weight and Power with more functions- system is equipped with wireless communication capabilities such as WiFi and Bluetooth. This multi-function binocular portable optronic equipment combines a high-resolution cooled infrared channel, a TV channel, an integrated "see-spot" capability, a laser pointer, a laser range finder, a low-level light channel (LLL), a digital magnetic compass as well as an integrated GPS receiver.



JIM Compact will provide the Danish Armed Forces with unprecedented operational capabilities and fulfill a broad range of operational needs, including day and night observation, target acquisition, artillery and fire correction, forward observer and Joint Tactical Air Controller, in all-weather environments. This handheld optronics system also features the "Long Range Sniper" (TELD) function unveiled at the SOFINS 2019 exhibition.



Being recognized as the best of its class by several major international customers, JIM Compact JIM Compact is in service in more than 9 NATO forces and is serially manufactured. All the JIM Compact of the Danish contract will be delivered before the end of 2019 to the Danish forces.





Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in the supply of solutions and services in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and military markets. The company equips more than 1,000 ships, 25,000 land vehicles and 10,000 aircraft worldwide. Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018.



