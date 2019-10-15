U.S. Military Forces in FY 2020: Army

(Source: Center for Security and International Studies; issued Oct 15, 2019)

Part of U.S. Military Forces in FY2020: The Struggle to Align Forces with StrategyThe U.S. Army’s effort to grow its force structure has been stymied by recruitment challenges, making it difficult to expand for day-to-day operations, creation of new capabilities, and wartime surge. With modernization, the Army has increased production of proven systems and shifted billions into development of high priority programs to prepare the Army for great power conflict.KEY TAKEAWAYS--The Army has had difficulty in growing the force even modestly because of recruiting challenges. The regular force increases from 478,000 soldiers in FY 2019 to 480,000 in FY 2020 instead of reaching the planned 492,000. The reserve components essentially hold steady in FY 2020.--The Army is restructuring to better meet the demands of great power conflict, converting two Infantry Brigade Combat Teams into Armored Brigade Combat Teams and adding some small cyber units. New kinds of units, like multidomain brigades, remain mostly conceptual.--There is now less tension between regular Army and its reserve components as a result of closer consultations, higher overall budgets, and shared recruitment challenges.--Army modernization is a mix of good and bad news: the Army increased production of proven systems and shifted $31 billion over the five-year (“FYDP”) into higher-priority modernization programs but is still several years away from having a new generation of systems in production.-ends-