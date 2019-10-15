BAE Systems Selected to Provide Open Source Intelligence Support to the U.S. Army

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Oct 15, 2019)

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a new $437 million task order to provide open source support for the Army and Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM) approved partners.



The task order was awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple-award IDIQ contract and the acquisition was managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) on behalf of the Army.



Under this task order, BAE Systems will deliver open source capabilities derived from publicly available data to the Army. To support this activity, the company will provide INSCOM with training, policy and governance recommendations, assessments and implementation of emerging capabilities. BAE Systems will also establish and manage a secure cloud hosting environment for these activities.



“We’re proud to continue to partner with the U.S. Army and support their critical national security missions with this new capability,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. “Our open source solution is designed to deliver timely, objective, and cogent information to mission-critical programs in the face of evolving threats and the continuous increase in the volume and sources of open source data.”



BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



-ends-

