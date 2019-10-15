Raytheon and Korean Air Partner on Multiple-Intelligence Aircraft for Republic of Korea Air Force

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 15, 2019)

SEOUL, South Korea --- Raytheon Company and Korean Air signed an exclusive collaboration agreement at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition earlier today to pursue the Republic of Korea's Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance program.



Under the agreement, Raytheon will be the prime contractor and provide multiple-intelligence, or Multi-INT, technologies for the aircraft. Korean Air will deliver design, logistics and life cycle support services.



"Technology is changing the way we fight and the speed at which we do it. For today's commanders, a few seconds can make the difference between success and failure," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "By combining multiple sensors with advanced communications systems, we give Korean commanders the information they need, when they need it."



Multi-INT synthesizes data from a variety of sensors – including radar, multifunction electro optical/infrared, and signals intelligence suites – to create a comprehensive picture of the battlespace. Working with Bombardier, Raytheon and Korean Air will modify Global 6500 business jets to meet ROKAF's specific mission needs.



"We expect to make a great contribution to increase surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Korean military by collaboration between Raytheon, which has the world's best mission equipment technology, and Korean Air which has the best aircraft upgrade and MRO capabilities in Korea," said Lee Soo-Keun, Executive Vice President and CTO at Korean Air.



Raytheon's ISTAR solution can be used for multiple missions, including: monitoring natural disasters, enforcing maritime embargos, ensuring border security and protecting against ballistic missile attacks.





Korean Air is carrying out depot level maintenance and upgrade program for more than 4,500 aircraft, including Korean and US fighters, cargo aircraft and helicopters, as the largest military aircraft upgrade capability and depot level maintenance company in the Asia-Pacific region.



Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.



