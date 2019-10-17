Underwater Collision Research Facility Opens in Launceston

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 17, 2019)

The new Underwater Collision Research Facility (UCRF) has been officially unveiled at the Australian Maritime College in Launceston.



The UCRF is a joint initiative between Defence Science and Technology and the University of Tasmania, and will support Australia’s National Shipbuilding capability.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said the facility is a key part of the University of Tasmania’s Maritime Defence Innovation and Design Precinct.



“The Underwater Collision Research Facility is an exciting new development which will provide us with a better understanding of the impact of underwater collisions,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Researchers will look at ways of improving ship and submarine design which will keep our Navy crews safer by improving the safety of our submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles.”



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, congratulated Defence Science Technology and the University of Tasmania on their successful partnership in this project.



“The UCRF is an excellent example of the unique facilities developed at the Australian Maritime College,” Minister Price said.



“The facility provides an important maritime research capability in Tasmania and will work with researchers not only just here in Australia, but internationally as well.”



Under a Collaborative Research Agreement, Defence Science and Technology funded the purchase of equipment and the University provided the building capital works and support infrastructure to house the facility at its Newnham Campus.



