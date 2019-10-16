Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 16, 2019)

-- The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $193,318,432 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0113.

This modification provides CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot maintenance and repair, field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of engines for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in support of the Navy, the government of Australia and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (94%); and Seattle, Washington (6%), and is expected to be completed in October 2020.

No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- StandardAero Inc., San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $174,743,115 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0110.

This modification provides CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot maintenance and repair, field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of engines for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in support of the Navy, the government of Australia and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (93%); and San Antonio, Texas (7%), and is expected to be completed in October 2020.

No funds will be obligated at time of award.

Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

