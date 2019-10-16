The Ministry of the Armed Forces Carries Out the First Trials of Serval, the Future Multi-Role Armored Vehicle

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued October 16, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

-- Named ‘Serval’by Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, the light multi-role armored vehicle (VBMR) component of the Scorpion program has carried out its initial mobility trials.-- The Directorate-General for Armaments awarded the Serval development and implementation contract to the Nexter and Texelis joint venture in February 2018.-- The 2019-2025 Military Program Law provides that 50% of the new Scorpion program vehicles will be delivered over the period, of which 489 Serval vehicles.PARIS --- The first trials of Serval, the light multi-role armored vehicle (VBMR) of the Scorpion program, took place on the test tracks of the DGA Ground Techniques’ center of expertise and testing in Angers at the beginning of September 2019.These tests were carried out on different types of terrain in order to test all the conditions of displacement: corrugated tracks; tracks with moguls; sandy, rocky, forested tracks with undergrowth and tank tracks. The prototype has been adapted to all these situations, and suggests very good mobility capabilities.More trials are planned for 2020: in particular, it will be a question of characterizing the wear of the vehicle thanks to an accelerated aging test equivalent to several years of use. The first deliveries of production Serval vehicles will take place in 2022.Intended to deploy in the contact area, Serval is intended primarily for reconnaissance and intelligence units, and may also equip the support and support units.A 4x4 armored vehicle weighing between 15 and 17 tonnes depending on the load, Serval incorporates various equipment common to all Scorpion vehicles, in particular its electronic core, as well as a machine-gun operated from the passenger compartment, threat detectors as well as the Scorpion Combat Information System (SICS).It is available in four main versions: Patrol, Intelligence and Reconnaissance, Communications Relay, Electronic Warfare.The Scorpion program is intended to renew and modernize the combat capabilities of the Army with modern armor and interconnected. It mainly includes the following bricks:-- the Scorpion Combat Information System (SICS) to provide tactical command and control in collaborative combat (the heart of the "Scorpion Revolution");-- two multi-role armored vehicles (the Griffon and the Serval) available in several versions and intended to replace the vehicles with armored front (VAB) currently in service;-- an armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle (the Jaguar), intended to replace the AMX10RC, the ERC Sagaie armored vehicle, and the VAB HOT anti-tank vehicle;-- the modernized Leclerc tank (integration with the Scorpion system, with reinforced armor protection and increased offensive capabilities).To accelerate the renewal and modernization of the Army, the 2019-2025 Defence Program Law calls for increased armored vehicle orders and faster delivery schedules:Fully 50% of the new medium vehicles (Griffon, Jaguar and Serval) will be delivered by 2025.-- Griffon: July 2019 / 936-- Serval: 2022 / 489-- Jaguar: 2020 / 150-- Leclerc modernized MBTs: late 2021 / 122-ends-