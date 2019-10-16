Sweden Stops Military Exports to Turkey

(Source: Radio Sweden; issued Oct 16, 2019)

Sweden halted all military exports to Turkey late Tuesday, withdrawing two permits that allowed defense companies to do business there.



Government records show Sweden isn't currently selling any actual weapons to the Turkish government. The Inspectorate of Strategic Products, a government agency that oversees weapons sales and exports has recalled permits for sales linked to military equipment, due to the Turkish offensive into northern Syria.



According to the latest figures, Sweden sold nearly 300 million kronor worth of military equipment to Turkey last year. The sales included things electronic equipment, armor, software and technical assistance.



