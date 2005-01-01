Hyundai Heavy Industries Wins Order for Next-Generation Large Transport Concept

(Source: Hyundai Heavy Industries; issued Oct. 11, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Korean Navy currently operates two large helicopter carriers, and has now awarded Hyundai Heavy Industries a contract for the conceptual design of a larger ship, dubbed LPH II, capable of operating short take-off and landing fighters. (ROK Navy photo)

Hyundai Heavy Industries is working on the concept design of the next-generation large transport ship. [It] recently signed a contract with the Navy Headquarters for the “LPX-II conceptual design technical support research service.''



The conceptual design is a project to determine the general characteristics of a ship in order to establish the 'operation concept and operational performance (draft) of the ship'. Based on the result of this conceptual design, requirements and acquisition methods for performance, technology, etc. applied to the Landing Platform Helicopter-II ship are determined.



Landing Platform Helicopter-II is intended to be able to perform multi-purpose missions, so some parts like the deck, which is a special material for vertical takeoff and landing of fighters, unlike the ones on the large Landing Platform Helicopter ships Dokdo and Marado, which are operated by the navy.



Hyundai Heavy Industries is scheduled to begin the concept design launch of the Landing Platform Helicopter-II this month and deliver it to the Navy in the second half of 2020.



Earlier in August, the Ministry of Defense announced the '2020 - 2024 Defense Medium-Term Plan,' which contains plans to build a multi-purpose large transport ship that can be equipped with a short-range takeoff and landing fighter.



Sang-hoon Nam, head of the special ship business division of Hyundai Heavy Industries, said, “We will finish this project successfully and draw a blueprint for the construction of the Landing Platform Helicopter-II together with the ROK Navy.”



Meanwhile, Hyundai Heavy Industries recently signed a detailed design and construction contract for the next generation Aegis ship, “Gwanggato-III Batch-II.”



(ends)



HHI Wins Contract for New Aegis Destroyer

(Source: Hyundai Heavy Industries; issued Oct. 11, 2019)

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) announced on Thursday that it has signed with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) a KRW 670 billion contract for product engineering and construction for the first vessel of the Gwanggaeto the Great-class III batch-II.



The vessel to be built by HHI under this contract is the first of the three new Aegis destroyers that will be added to the South Korean Navy’s fleet, to be constructed in HHI’s Ulsan-based yard scheduled for delivery by 2024.



With full displacement of 8,100 tons, the new Aegis destroyer has an overall length of 170 meters and can sail at a maximum speed of 30 knots (approximately 55 km/h).



Featuring a newly added Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability, the destroyer can upgrade detecting and tracking capability that has more than doubled as well as an improved submarine-detection range that has more than tripled compared to those of the nation’s first Aegis destroyers, therefore, expected to enhance the naval forces’ operational capabilities. It will also boast a highly formidable combat system equipped with various weapons, including a five-inch gun, guided missiles and torpedoes.



HHI has a successful track record of working on the basic design of and constructing the South Korean Navy’s first Aegis destroyer named Sejong the Great, which was commissioned in 2008. Having also built the nation’s third Aegis destroyer named Seoae Yu Seong-ryong, HHI, with the recently won contract, is now set to be heralded as the builder of three out of the four Aegis destroyers in the nation. To date, it remains the only South Korean shipyard capable of both designing and building Aegis system-equipped vessels on its own.



“This new contract we won is yet another testimony to how HHI is recognized as a rich repository of superior technologies,” commented Sang Hoon Nam, Executive Vice President & COO of HHI’s Naval and Special Ship Business Unit. “We aim to help the naval forces secure key weapons systems and its operations go ‘smart’ with enhanced capabilities, by successfully completing this project.”



-ends-

