RAF Coningsby Twinned with German Eurofighter Wing

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Oct 17, 2019)

On Tuesday 15 October 2019, RAF Coningsby and Luftwaffengeschwader 73 Taktisches, based at Laage, Germany, signed a formal ‘Twinning’ agreement at a ceremony at the Lincolnshire base.



The agreement allows the two forces to create regular opportunities to meet, train and exercise together, at both Laage and Coningsby.



Station Commander at Coningsby, Group Captain Mark Flewin said, “I’m delighted that we have now joined with our German colleagues in this mutually beneficial arrangement. The Twinning agreement formalises the relationship we have had with our NATO ally for many years, but it will also create enhanced opportunities to strengthen cooperation and interoperability.”



Lieutenant Colonel Joachim Kaschke, the Commander of the Tactical Air Wing at Laage said, “This is a great day for all of us! With this agreement, we have taken our cooperation to the next level. We have already achieved a lot and are excited to continue this shining example of British and German Airmen working together."



