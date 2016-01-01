Flight Testing Begins for the First H225Ms for Kuwait

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Oct. 18, 2019)

MARIGNANE, France --- The first H225Ms to be delivered to Kuwait later this year have started flight testing. Kuwait ordered 30 of the long-range multi-role H225Ms in August 2016. They will be operated by the Kuwait Air Force and the Kuwait National Guard.



There are currently 95 H225Ms in service across the world, having accumulated around 114,000 flight hours. The H225M is relied upon by France, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand to support their most demanding missions and was recently ordered by Singapore, Kuwait, and Hungary.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

